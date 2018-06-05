The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 08:03 PM IST

India, All India

Ola driver molests 26-yr-old Bengaluru woman, forces her to strip for photos

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 6:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 6:24 pm IST

The driver, who has now been arrested, also threatened her that he would share her pictures on social media.

The 26-year-old woman, an architect, had booked an Ola cab from her residence to the airport on June 1, Friday, around 2 am. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The 26-year-old woman, an architect, had booked an Ola cab from her residence to the airport on June 1, Friday, around 2 am. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: A 26-yr-old woman was taken aback when her Ola driver took a detour when she was on her way to Bengaluru airport. However, it did not end there as the driver then went on to allegedly molest the woman and force her to strip for photos which he later shared on WhatsApp, police said. 

Based on her complaint, the driver has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The young woman, an architect, had booked an Ola cab from her residence to the airport on June 1, Friday, around 2 am. The driver took a detour just before the toll gate claiming that the other route was faster.   

Once the driver reached a secluded spot, he allegedly started molesting the woman and forced her to strip and pose for pictures. He also threatened her that he would share pictures on social media if she refused to follow his instructions.

To escape the driver, the woman allegedly begged him and assured him she would not tell anyone. Convinced, the driver finally dropped her at the airport. She then emailed a complaint to the police, an NDTV report stated. 

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections and eventually arrested the driver. 

An Ola spokesperson said, "We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had. We've zero tolerance for such incidents and the driver has been blacklisted. Safety of customers our top priority. We're extending full support to the police."

Tags: crime against women, ola driver, bengaluru airport
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

2

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

3

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

4

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

5

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

more

Editors' Picks

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham