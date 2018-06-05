The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

India, All India

Mughalsarai station renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Kejriwal takes a dig

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 5:17 pm IST

The proposal was given by Yogi Adityanath govt in 2017, in a bid to revive the legacy of Upadhyay.

The Mughalsarai junction, one of country’s busiest railway stations, was set up by the British in the 1800s as a key station linking New Delhi to Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 The Mughalsarai junction, one of country’s busiest railway stations, was set up by the British in the 1800s as a key station linking New Delhi to Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: One of India’s oldest railway stations, the Mughalsarai station of Uttar Pradesh has officially been renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction on Monday. The Centre last year approved the Uttar Pradesh government’s request to rename the station, despite protests raised in parliament by various opposition parties.

The proposal was given by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2017, in a bid to revive the legacy of Upadhyay, who was found dead at this junction in 1968.

The Mughalsarai junction, one of country’s busiest railway stations, was set up by the British in the 1800s as a key station linking New Delhi to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “If you vote for BJP, then names of cities and stations will change. If you vote for AAP, then the future of your children will change."

The AAP chief posted the message while retweeting his deputy Manish Sisodia’s tweet.

Tweeting in Hindi, Sisodia said, “Instead of changing the name of the city, if they would have changed the condition of government schools and colleges then it would have been beneficial for the coming generation. But they won’t… If children get education then they won’t fall into their trap.”

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan also took a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath government. "Who says that the Yogi government isn't working? Amidst all the heavy work done to provide oxygen to children at Gorakhpur Hospital, beating up people for Cows, & battering women thru Romeo squads, Yogi still got time to change the name of Mughalsarai Jn to Pandit Deendayal Jn!," Bhushan tweeted.

The junction, set up in 1862 when the East India Company linked Howrah to Delhi by rail, is located on the main Howrah-Delhi Grand Chord line.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay's body was found under mysterious circumstances on a platform of Mughalsarai in 1968.

Tags: mughalsarai railway station, deen dayal upadhayay junction, yogi adityanath, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

2

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

3

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

4

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

5

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

more

Editors' Picks

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham