The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:04 AM IST

India, All India

It’s good PM doesn’t take real questions, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 4:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 4:41 am IST

The video has come as ammunition for the Congress which has often alleged that all interactions and interviews of Mr Modi are “scripted”.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused him of giving scripted interviews and said it would be an “embarrassment to us all” if he did take “real” questions.

“The first Indian PM who takes ‘spontaneous’ questions that the translator has pre-scripted answers to! Good that he doesn’t take real questions. Would have been a real embarrassment to us all if he did,” Mr Gandhi tweeted.

With his tweet, Mr Gandhi tagged a video of Mr Modi’s question and answer session at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) last Friday.

After the Prime Minister replied to a question on challenges faced by Asia, his English translator had read out an answer that was far longer and included details and data that were not in Mr Modi’s answer.

The video went viral on social media and fuelled speculation and criticism that the queries posed to the Prime Minister, and his responses to them, were not impromptu but pre-planned.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had also taken a jibe at the Prime Minister over his interaction at NTU.

Mr Tharoor had tweeted, “Oh dear! When the translator says what the PM was supposed to say, but didn’t”.

The video has come as ammunition for the Congress which has often alleged that all interactions and interviews of Mr Modi are “scripted”.

This is not the first time that Mr Modi has been criticised for his public interactions abroad. He faced flak during his London trip in April when lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi “interviewed” him before a live audience. The session was unapologetically flattering.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

2

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

3

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

4

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

5

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham