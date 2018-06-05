Indian Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Court of Inquiry ordered to investigate cause of accident.

According to reports, the plane was on a routine training mission from the Jamnagar Air Base and crashed near a village. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jamnagar: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat's today morning. The pilot, Air Commander Sanjay Chauhan, lost his life in the crash.

Reportedly, it hit cattle grazing in a field, killing them.