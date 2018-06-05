The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

India, All India

Indian Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 11:59 am IST

Court of Inquiry ordered to investigate cause of accident.

According to reports, the plane was on a routine training mission from the Jamnagar Air Base and crashed near a village. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 According to reports, the plane was on a routine training mission from the Jamnagar Air Base and crashed near a village. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jamnagar: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat's today morning. The pilot, Air Commander Sanjay Chauhan, lost his life in the crash.

According to reports, the plane was on a routine training mission from the Jamnagar Air Base and crashed near a village.

Reportedly, it hit cattle grazing in a field, killing them.

Tags: indian air force, jaguar fighter jet, fighter jet crash, jamnagar air base
Location: India, Gujarat, Jamnagar

