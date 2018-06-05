The Asian Age | News

Global conspiracy to defeat PM Modi in 2019 polls: K’taka BJP leader

PTI
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 7:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 7:30 pm IST

BJP lawmaker C T Ravi said nations like Pakistan, China and political parties in India want Modi to lose 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

We are confident that people will support PM Modi in his attempt to strengthen the nation in 2019, BJP leader CT Ravi said.(Photo: File)
 We are confident that people will support PM Modi in his attempt to strengthen the nation in 2019, BJP leader CT Ravi said.(Photo: File)

Mangaluru: A conspiracy was being hatched by various political parties in the country and at the global level to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming back to power in 2019, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka has claimed.

The Modi fever had made political parties with divergent views come together in the country, BJP state general secretary and lawmaker C T Ravi said.

He alleged nations like Pakistan and China who feared PM Modi and political parties in India want him to lose the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"The thinking of Opposition parties in the country is the same as that of Pakistan," he alleged at a meet-the-press programme in Mangaluru on Monday.

"There is a conspiracy to prevent Narendra Modi from coming back to power in 2019," he said, adding, it was because some countries fear that India would become much stronger if PM Modi was back at the helm.

We are confident that people will support PM Modi in his attempt to strengthen the nation in 2019, the BJP leader said.

Describing the Congress-JD(S) government in the state as the beginning of the unholy alliance, Ravi said Congress had become stale and the regional party always had been power-hungry.

He said though the BJP could win 104 seats in the assembly polls, it could not get to the magic majority number due to the B factor, he said, citing the party’s poor performance in Bengaluru, Bijapur, Ballari, Belagavi and Bidar.

