Constitution in danger, people living in insecurity: Goa Archbishop

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
The Archbishop has also called for the participation of Catholics and Church communities in politics and social causes.

The Archbishop has called upon the people to strive to know the Constitution and to protect it with values like secularism, freedom of speech and freedom to practise one's religion. (Photo: ANI)
Panaji: Archbishop of Goa and Daman Father Filipe Neri Ferrao has issued a letter saying that the Constitution is in danger, and most of the people are living in insecurity.

The Archbishop has called upon the people to strive to know the Constitution and to protect it with values like secularism, freedom of speech and freedom to practise one's religion.

The letter, issued in the beginning of Pastoral Year (June 1 to May 31), is addressed to Christians in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

"Today, our Constitution is in danger (and that is) the reason why most of the people are living in insecurity. In this context, particularly as the general elections are fast approaching, we must strive to know our constitution better and work harder to protect it," the letter read.

"In recent times, we see a new trend emerging in our country, which demands uniformity in what and how we eat, dress, live and even worship: a kind of mono-culturalism. Human rights are under attack and democracy appears to be in peril," it added.

The letter further added that various minorities fear for their safety and people are being uprooted from their land and homes in the name of development

"The first victim of development is the poor person. It is easier to trample upon the rights of the poor because those who will raise their voice for them are very few," the letter further read.

The Archbishop has also called for the participation of Catholics and Church communities in politics and social causes.

"Our parishes and small Christian communities ought to be immersed in this mission of the Church. They should be open to the problems of the world. This social concern should not only remain within the confines of the parish community but should reach out to the whole state and country at large," Ferrao said in the letter.

The Archbishop also expressed concern about malnutrition among children in the country.

Archbishop Ferrao's letter comes a week after Delhi archbishop Anil Couto had asked the Christian community to observe a fast on Fridays and hold prayers for the nation's sake.

Tags: filipe neri ferrao, indian constitution, secularism, freedom of speech, pastoral year
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

