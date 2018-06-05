Another student kills self after failing to clear NEET exam

Earlier, a Dalit medical aspirant from TN and a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi committed suicide after failing to clear the exam.

Chennai: Another 17-year-old student was found dead by her parents on Tuesday who alleged that she consumed poison after failing the NEET exam. The girl committed suicide at her residence in Tiruvannamalai.

Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were declared on Monday.

On the same day when the results were announced, a 17-year-old Dalit medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district committed suicide by consuming poison after she allegedly failed to qualify the medical entrance examination.

Prateebha was a resident of Peruvallur village in Gingee taluk. She had scored 1125 out of 1200 in her class 12 board examinations.

In Delhi, hours after the result of the medical entrance examination was announced, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from 8th floor of a building in Dwarka Sector 12 on Monday,

A suicide note was found in his room which mentioned he had lied about NEET result to his parents, he said.

A dupatta with a knot tied for hanging was also found on the bed in his room, he said.

Less than 40 per cent of the students who had appeared for NEET in Tamil Nadu have been able to clear the examinations this year, far less than Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.