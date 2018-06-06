The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

India, All India

After Arbaaz Khan, filmmaker Sajid Khan named in IPL betting case: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 8:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 8:59 pm IST

The police is investigating into Sonu’s claims but have not decided to summon Sajid yet, ANI said quoting Thane crime branch sources.

Bookie Sonu Jalan has allegedly told the Thane police that filmmaker Sajid Khan was into the cricket betting racket seven years ago. (Photo: File)
 Bookie Sonu Jalan has allegedly told the Thane police that filmmaker Sajid Khan was into the cricket betting racket seven years ago. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Days after actor-producer Arbaaz Khan admitted to having placed bets in IPL matches, another high-profile celebrity from the film industry has now been named in the betting case.

Bookie Sonu Jalan has allegedly told the Thane police that filmmaker Sajid Khan was into the cricket betting racket seven years ago, news agency ANI reported.

The police is investigating into Sonu’s claims but have not decided to summon Sajid yet, ANI said quoting Thane crime branch sources.

During police investigation on June 2, Arbaaz Khan accepted that he had placed bets in IPL matches last year (2017) and had lost Rs 2.75 crore. He also told the police that he has been betting since the last six years.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan accepts placing bets in IPL, losing Rs 2.75 cr

However, the actor denied that he made any bet this IPL season.

“Six accused have been arrested in the IPL betting racket. Arbaaz Khan's name came up in the case during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan,” Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (Crime) said.

Tags: ipl betting case, arbaaz khan, sajid khan, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

2

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

3

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

4

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

5

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

more

Editors' Picks

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

more

ALSO FROMLife

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham