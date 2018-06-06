After Arbaaz Khan, filmmaker Sajid Khan named in IPL betting case: report

The police is investigating into Sonu’s claims but have not decided to summon Sajid yet, ANI said quoting Thane crime branch sources.

Bookie Sonu Jalan has allegedly told the Thane police that filmmaker Sajid Khan was into the cricket betting racket seven years ago. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Days after actor-producer Arbaaz Khan admitted to having placed bets in IPL matches, another high-profile celebrity from the film industry has now been named in the betting case.

Bookie Sonu Jalan has allegedly told the Thane police that filmmaker Sajid Khan was into the cricket betting racket seven years ago, news agency ANI reported.

The police is investigating into Sonu’s claims but have not decided to summon Sajid yet, ANI said quoting Thane crime branch sources.

During police investigation on June 2, Arbaaz Khan accepted that he had placed bets in IPL matches last year (2017) and had lost Rs 2.75 crore. He also told the police that he has been betting since the last six years.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan accepts placing bets in IPL, losing Rs 2.75 cr

However, the actor denied that he made any bet this IPL season.

“Six accused have been arrested in the IPL betting racket. Arbaaz Khan's name came up in the case during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan,” Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (Crime) said.