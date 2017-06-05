UP: 22 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck at Bareilly

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was on its way to Gonda district from Delhi.

Reportedly, it took around 90 minutes for fire troops to extinguish the fire. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bareilly: A bus collided into a truck late on Sunday night near the Bareilly bypass in Uttar Pradesh, killing 22 people and injuring several people.

According to media reports, the diesel tank of the bus burst due to impact from the incident, setting the bus ablaze. Reportedly, it took around 90 minutes for fire troops to extinguish the fire. The cause of the accident however, is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.