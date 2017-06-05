The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

NIA seizes foreign money in fresh raids on Hurriyat leaders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 6:16 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 6:17 am IST

The agency recovered some foreign currency of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UAE, in addition to some incriminating documents.

The officials of NIA after conducting raids in conection with terror funding recevied from Pakistan, in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
 The officials of NIA after conducting raids in conection with terror funding recevied from Pakistan, in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a follow-up action to the raids conducted across several places in Delhi, Haryana and Kashmir on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency conducted a similar operation on Sunday in Jammu and Srinagar. The searches are part of an ongoing investigation the NIA is conducting in connection with terror funding in Kashmir Valley.

The agency recovered some foreign currency of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UAE, in addition to some incriminating documents. Raids were conducted at the resident of Ayaz Akbar, who is the spokesperson of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat which is led by senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and his close aide, Peer Saifullah.

In Jammu, the NIA searched the premises of a local businessman who is suspected to be involved in a cross-border trade scam. It is suspected that some businessmen involved in cross-border trade with Pakistan were either resorting to under- or over-invoicing their bills so that difference in payment could be later used to transfer funds for terror activities in the Valley.

The NIA is trying to unearth the nexus between terror groups, separatist leaders, businessmen and hawala operators which is being used to pump money into the Valley. On Saturday, the NIA had raided 29 locations in different cities recovering some unaccounted books of account, `2 crore in cash and letterheads of banned terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Hizbul Mujahideen. In addition, the NIA has also recovered 85 gold coins and jewellery worth `40 lakh.

Some phone diaries, cellphones and documents such as paper slips of some payments and vouchers were seized in Saturday raids which targeted separatist leaders like Zahoor Watali, Raja Zahoor Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar and Nayeem Khan.

The NIA has already lodged an FIR in connection with terror funding which names the Hurriyat Conference factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Milat and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba as well as its founder Hafiz Saeed.

It is suspected that most of the money being pushed into the Valley for terror activities is being sent by Saeed and the NIA is now trying to establish his direct link with some separatist leaders in Kashmir.

Tags: kashmir valley, terror funding, national investigation agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

2

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

3

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

4

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

5

Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham