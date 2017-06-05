The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:33 AM IST

India, All India

Govt: Open to ideas for modification of cattle ban

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 4:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 4:33 am IST

Harsh Vardhan added that the notification was not a “prestige issue” for the government, and it would review all the suggestions submitted to it.

The environment and forests ministry had notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017, banning trading in cattle (cows, bull, buffalo and camel) for slaughter at animal markets last week.
 The environment and forests ministry had notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017, banning trading in cattle (cows, bull, buffalo and camel) for slaughter at animal markets last week.

New Delhi: Amid widespread protests over the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter, the government said Sunday that the step was not taken to harm any community or group and that it was open to suggestions on the issue.

The intention behind the notification was not to harm any particular group, restrict the food habits of people or affect business, science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan, who also holds charge of the environment, has said. Dr Harsh Vardhan added that the notification was not a “prestige issue” for the government, and it would review all the suggestions submitted to it.

The environment and forests ministry had notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017, banning trading in cattle (cows, bull, buffalo and camel) for slaughter at animal markets last week. The Madras high court has ordered a four-week stay on the ban as of now.

Protests had erupted in many states across the country after the May 23 order, with Opposition leaders crying foul. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has even threatened to go to court and claimed that the ban amounted to encroaching on the state’s powers and was an infringement of the federal principle.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a nationwide agitation against the notification and has also invited all like-minded chief ministers for a meeting on the issue. The DMK in Tamil Nadu has also protested.

Some BJP leaders from the Northeast have also raised objections to the ban. The government had earlier indicated that it was talking to all stakeholders to review the various representations made by them and was considering whether buffalo meat could be excluded from the purview of the ban.

Tags: harsh vardhan, cattle ban, mamata banerjee, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

2

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

3

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

4

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

5

Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham