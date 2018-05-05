The Asian Age | News

Tie hands, legs of non-voters, make them vote for BJP: Yeddyurappa

ANI
Published : May 5, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 5:32 pm IST

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, he claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lose in both his constituencies.

'Don't rest now. If you think that somebody isn't voting, go to their homes, tie up their hands and legs and bring them to vote in favour of Mahantesh Doddagoudar,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
Belagavi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday advised people to tie hands and legs of the non-voters and make them vote in favour of Mahantesh Doddagoudar, BJP candidate from Kittur.

Addressing a public gathering Belagavi, also former Karnataka chief minister Yeddyurappa said, "Don't rest now. If you think that somebody isn't voting, go to their homes, tie up their hands and legs and bring them to vote in favour of Mahantesh Doddagoudar."

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, he claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lose both in Badami and in Chamundeshwari.

"Siddaramaiah will lose in Chamundi he will also lose in Badami against Sri Ramulu, Congress is now was sinking ship. That is why I am requesting you to vote in favour of the BJP," he added.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

