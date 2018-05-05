The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 05, 2018 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi spotted Chinese officials dozing off in meeting with prez

PTI
Published : May 5, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 1:39 pm IST

In his first meeting with Xi at Hubei Provincial Museum, Modi said it was his second visit to Hubei province, surprising Chinese officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to step up cultural exchanges by promoting people-to-people links and unleashing the vitality of the two emerging economies. (Photo: AFP | File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to step up cultural exchanges by promoting people-to-people links and unleashing the vitality of the two emerging economies. (Photo: AFP | File)

New Delhi: For once the Chinese officials were caught napping by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his informal summit with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China's Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui revealed.

During his first one-on-one meeting with President Xi at the Hubei Provincial Museum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his host that this was his second visit to Hubei province, surprising the Chinese officials, who otherwise keep a track of all bilateral and official visits minutely.

"We didn't know that Prime Minister Modi had visited Wuhan earlier," Luo told the participants of a seminar on the two-day informal summit between the leaders of India and China held in Wuhan city from April 27.

PM Modi told Xi that when he was the Gujarat chief minister, he had an opportunity to visit central China's Hubei Province on a study tour to learn about the massive Three Gorges Dam. PM Modi was the Gujarat chief minister from October 2001 to May 2014

"The speed with which you constructed this dam and its scale inspired me. So I came on a study tour and spent a day at the dam," PM Modi had told Xi.

As the world's largest hydropower project, the Three Gorges project is a multifunctional water control system on the mighty Yangtze river. It comprises a dam stretching 2,309 meters long and 185 meters high, 32 hydropower turbo-generators, a five-tier ship lock and ship lift system.

Luo said China took special care to provide an enabling and comfortable environment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wuhan, with the ambassador himself carrying with him table clothes from Gujarat and Assam tea for the visiting dignitary.

While sharing some of the efforts made by the Chinese leadership to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi feel at home in the central Chinese city, over 1,000 km from Beijing, Luo said President Xi Jinping has met the Indian premier 13 times in the last five years of his first term.

Luo said Chinese officials came to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi liked table clothes from Gujarat. "So we decided to use them during the informal summit."

"We didn't serve Chinese tea to Prime Minister Modi but Assam tea," he said.

During the summit, the two leaders agreed to build on the rich cultures of the two great oriental civilisations and harness the rich human resources of their combined population of 2.6 billion.

President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to step up cultural exchanges by promoting people-to-people links and unleashing the vitality of the two emerging economies.

For this, the two sides have agreed to establish a high-level cultural and people-to-people exchange mechanism, the envoy said.

Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping, luo zhaohui, indo-china diplomacy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

2

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

3

Google to verify identity of US political ad buyers

4

Simmba my home territory, always wanted to be action hero, says Ranveer Singh

5

Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honour at her wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham