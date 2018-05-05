The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand: 14 arrested for gangrape, murder of 16-yr-old

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 5, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

Six accused are still missing. The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of Jharkhand.

Gangrape and murder of 16-year-old in Jharkhand: 14 accused have been arrested; six are still missing. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Gangrape and murder of 16-year-old in Jharkhand: 14 accused have been arrested; six are still missing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ranchi: Fourteen people have been arrested over gangrape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand, police said.
The minor was burnt alive inside her home on Friday, allegedly by men who had raped her a night before.

Six accused are still missing, a senior police officer said. The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of the state. 

Also Read: Jharkhand: 4 men rape 16-yr-old girl, burn her alive in front of family

The girl’s family said four men, allegedly drunk, picked up their daughter on Thursday night from her house in the Raja Tenduah village; about 60 km from the district headquarters, and raped her.

When the father of the victim informed the local head and other members of the Panchayat, the accused were made to kneel down a hundred times and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them.

Enraged over the Panchayat diktat, the accused once again entered the house of the girl and thrashed the family members before burning the girl to death. The family members have filed a case at the Itkhori police station.
The incident comes in the wake of the public anger over the gangrape and murder of eight-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and a teenage girl who was allegedly raped by a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao among other incidents of crime against women and minor girls.

Tags: jharkhand rape, jharkhand girl burnt alive, chatra district, rape, minor rape
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

2

Google to verify identity of US political ad buyers

3

Simmba my home territory, always wanted to be action hero, says Ranveer Singh

4

Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honour at her wedding

5

Indian hits jackpot, wins USD 1.9 million in Abu Dhabi lottery

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham