Jharkhand: 14 arrested for gangrape, murder of 16-yr-old

Six accused are still missing. The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of Jharkhand.

Ranchi: Fourteen people have been arrested over gangrape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand, police said.

The minor was burnt alive inside her home on Friday, allegedly by men who had raped her a night before.

Six accused are still missing, a senior police officer said. The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of the state.

The girl’s family said four men, allegedly drunk, picked up their daughter on Thursday night from her house in the Raja Tenduah village; about 60 km from the district headquarters, and raped her.

When the father of the victim informed the local head and other members of the Panchayat, the accused were made to kneel down a hundred times and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them.

Enraged over the Panchayat diktat, the accused once again entered the house of the girl and thrashed the family members before burning the girl to death. The family members have filed a case at the Itkhori police station.

The incident comes in the wake of the public anger over the gangrape and murder of eight-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and a teenage girl who was allegedly raped by a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao among other incidents of crime against women and minor girls.