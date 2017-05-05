UP: 14 killed after 'sleepy' driver loses control of mini bus

The incident took place when the family, which had hired the mini bus, was returning from Sakrauli village to Agra.

The driver was allegedly in a drowsy state, following which he lost control of the vehicle. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Etah (UP): Around 14 people were killed and more than 24 injured after a mini bus fell into a canal in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday.

The driver was allegedly in a drowsy state, following which he lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed through a railing and fell into a canal.

The injured were admitted in Jalesar primary healthcare centre and a major rescue operation was launched to rescue the injured.