India, UK to share more intelligence inputs on terrorism

The Indian delegation was led by home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi while the UK side was headed by Patsy Wilkinson.

New Delhi: Both India and United Kingdom have agreed to co-operate and share more intelligence inputs, on real time basis, on all terror related issues with special focus on activities of Islamic State (ISIS). The two sides also stressed on the need for further strengthening mutual support to counter cyber crimes which have witnessed a sharp increase in recent times.

The Indian delegation was led by home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi while the UK side was headed by Patsy Wilkinson, the second permanent secretary in the British home office.

During the two-hour long discussion, it was decided that security agencies from both countries will share information on ISIS, both on territories held by them and modules smashed in India, UK and other parts of Europe.

The vexed issue of expediting extradition request from both countries were also discussed in detail even though home ministry adviser Ashok Prasad clarified that individual cases, including that of Vijay Mallya, was not taken up during the meeting. Ministry sources said it was decided that specific agencies from the two countries will discuss their extradition requests.

“The discussions primarily focused on how bottlenecks in extradition procedures can be removed and how the process can be improved further,’’Mr Prasad said. UK has also agreed to examine India’s concerns regarding presence of some Khalistani militants and their activities, he added

The two sides also agreed to work jointly to deal with the issue of illegal migrants and formalise the process of sending back Indians overstaying in UK. Mr Prasad said Indian side also raised the issue of visa difficulties being faced by Indian students and skilled professional. Some dependants of Indian diplomats were also facing the same problem and UK assured to resolve the issue. The two countries also examined various aspects to make the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) more effective.