Election Commission all-party meeting on EVM row next Friday

New Delhi: Amid widespread allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission (EC) has called an all-party meeting on May 12 to discuss issues related to EVMs and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

The poll body on Thursday evening sent invites to all seven national and 48 state political parties. The EC has also sent a status paper on EVMs and VVPAT to the parties.

VVPAT is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballot-less voting system. Sources in the EC said that the meeting would also discuss making bribery in polls a cognizable offence.

The EC has also sought written responses from all parties on disqualification and framing of charges for bribery offences in elections as well as suggestions in VVPAT recount rules by May 7.

Following the rout in the Assembly elections in five states, many parties, including BSP, AAP and SP, had alleged that EVMs were being tampered with. A total of 16 parties, including Congress, had asked the EC to revert to ballot paper to ensure free and fair polls. There was no mention of the proposed EVM hacking challenge in the statement.