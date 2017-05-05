The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 05, 2017 | Last Update : 01:08 AM IST

India, All India

Election Commission all-party meeting on EVM row next Friday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 5, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 12:40 am IST

VVPAT is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballot-less voting system.

The EC has also sought written responses from all parties on disqualification and framing of charges for bribery offences in elections as well as suggestions in VVPAT recount rules by May 7.
 The EC has also sought written responses from all parties on disqualification and framing of charges for bribery offences in elections as well as suggestions in VVPAT recount rules by May 7.

New Delhi: Amid widespread allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission (EC) has called an all-party meeting on May 12 to discuss issues related to EVMs and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

The poll body on Thursday evening sent invites to all seven national and 48 state political parties. The EC has also sent a status paper on EVMs and VVPAT to the parties.  

VVPAT is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballot-less voting system. Sources in the EC said that the meeting would also discuss making bribery in polls a cognizable offence.

The EC has also sought written responses from all parties on disqualification and framing of charges for bribery offences in elections as well as suggestions in VVPAT recount rules by May 7.

Following the rout in the Assembly elections in five states, many parties, including BSP, AAP and SP, had alleged that EVMs were being tampered with. A total of 16 parties, including Congress, had asked the EC to revert to ballot paper to ensure free and fair polls. There was no mention of the proposed EVM hacking challenge in the statement.

Tags: election commission, evms, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tubelight teaser: A war-torn region finds an innocent Messiah in Salman Khan

2

OyeKidhar launches App to live track food, transport

3

India soar to 100th in FIFA rankings, highest in 21 years

4

Google rools out new feature for its Allo messaging app

5

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham