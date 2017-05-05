The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:39 AM IST

India, All India

Allahabad HC seeks records against Yogi in 2007 rioting case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 5, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 1:11 am IST

The chief secretary will appear in court on May 11.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Allahabad high court on Thursday summoned UP chief secretary with the complete records and an affidavit pertaining to the 2007 case of rioting in Gorakhpur against chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chief secretary will appear in court on May 11. A division Bench comprising Justices Ramesh Sinha and Umesh Chandra Srivastava passed the order on a criminal writ petition by Gorakhpur-based social activist Parvez Parvaaz and advocate Asad Hayat.

On April 28, the court had taken up the petitioners’ amendment application as well as supplementary affidavit. The division Bench order had stated, “From a perusal of the record, it appears that the matter of sanction regarding prosecution of the accused persons is pending before the state government, and the question of grant of sanction for prosecution is to be decided by the head of the state government, who himself is a prime accused in the present FIR lodged by petitioner No. 1,”

The matter relates to January 27, 2007 when on the eve of the Assembly election, the then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath and other members of his Hindu Yuva Vahini and elected representatives of the BJP triggered religion-based violence by allegedly delivering hate speeches during a Moharram procession. Violence erupted and the Gorakhpur district administration arrested Mr Adityanath and others.

Tags: yogi adityanath, allahabad high court, hindu yuva vahini, moharram
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Tubelight teaser: A war-torn region finds an innocent Messiah in Salman Khan

2

OyeKidhar launches App to live track food, transport

3

India soar to 100th in FIFA rankings, highest in 21 years

4

Google rools out new feature for its Allo messaging app

5

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham