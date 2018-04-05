Supreme Court rejects CBI probe into CBSE exam leak

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the impact of the leak should be evaluated through a probe.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed at the admission stage petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Economics paper leak in the CBSE Class 12 exams, and the decision to hold a re-examination.

A bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao said since holding the re-exam lay within the CBSE’s discretion, the court had no jurisdiction to go into the leak. “We will not interfere,” it said.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the impact of the leak should be evaluated through a probe. They also sought a direction to the CBSE to conduct the re-exam across India. The bench, however, said it would not interfere. On the Class 10 paper leak, the court was informed that the CBSE had on Tuesday decided not to hold a re-exam, and it permitted these petitions to be withdrawn.