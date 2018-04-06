Being treated for kidney-related ailments, infections: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley also said the future course of his treatment would be determined by the doctors treating him.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is being treated for kidney-related problems and certain infections that he had recently contracted. In a brief statement put out on Twitter, Jaitley said he was working from "controlled environment at home".

The finance minister has not been attending office since Monday and even skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. As many as 55 out of the 58 newly-elected or re-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) took oath of office since April 3. Arun Jaitley was one of the three members who haven't taken oath.

His ill-health has led to cancellation of domestic public appearances as well as foreign visits. While he did not appear during at least two public events in the past one week where he was listed as a speaker, Arun Jaitley's visit to London next week has been cancelled, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

The Union minister, who in March skipped a meeting of finance ministers from the group of 20 countries in Argentina, was to attend the 10th UK-India Economic And Financial Dialogue in London next week. Arun Jaitley was scheduled to deliver a talk on 'Looking Ahead to 2022: India's Global Vision' at Chatham House, a policy think tank, on April 12. The talk has been cancelled.

Sources said doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are attending to the minister at his residence now. A final call is yet to be taken on whether a kidney transplant is required or not, they said.