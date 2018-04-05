The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:36 PM IST

India, All India

To ensure pension, Kolkata man preserves dead mother in freezer for 3 yrs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 5:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 6:38 pm IST

Subhabrata used ‘mummification’ techniques to preserve his mother's body in commercial freezer used to store ice-cream and frozen food.

A man from South Kolkata's Behala did not cremate the body of his mother who died three years ago and instead preserved the corpse in a commercial freezer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 A man from South Kolkata's Behala did not cremate the body of his mother who died three years ago and instead preserved the corpse in a commercial freezer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: This shocking incident from the capital of West Bengal might again leave you thinking where this country is heading to. A man from South Kolkata's Behala did not cremate the body of his mother who died three years ago and instead preserved the corpse in a commercial freezer.

According to reports, Subhabrata Majumdar, a leather technologist in his fifties, was living with her dead mother in the fridge till it was recovered.

Subhabrata used ‘mummification’ techniques to preserve his mother's body in a commercial freezer which is used to store ice-cream and frozen food in stores, police said.

Both Subhabrata and his father have been detained for interrogation.

Police informed that Subhabrata had been withdrawing his mother’s pension ever since she died.

“Subhabrata Majumdar used a debit card to withdraw cash from the pension account of his mother. We are investigating why the bank kept the pension account alive for the past three years without life certificates,” Nilanjan Biswas, deputy commissioner (south west division) of Kolkata Police told reporters.

The woman stayed with her husband and son in Behala. While the neighbours were aware of the woman's death, they wondered why the family didn't perform her last rites.

"She was suffering from some illness... don't know the details. The family didn't socialise much. The man most probably worked in a big firm. The father would sometimes talk to us. But the son never spoke with anyone in the neighbourhood. When we asked the family about her funeral, they said her 'body is in heavens'," NDTV quoted a neighbour Amal Kanti Guha as saying.

The incident is eerily similar to a case in 2015 reported from Kolkata’s Robinson Street where a 46-year-old software engineer, Partha De, spent about six months with the bodies of his elder sister and two pet dogs in his flat. His father Aurobindo De also lived in the same flat.

“Preliminary investigation is going on. We cannot reveal anything at the moment,” Hindustan Times quoted an officer of Behala police station who refused to be identified.

According to Hindustan Times, the dead woman and her husband worked at the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Subhabrata Majumdar worked for a leather products company, but left the job five years ago.

Hindustan Times was informed by a police officer that Majumdar had removed the internal organs from his mother’s body for preservation. “Chemicals such as formaldehyde were used for preservation,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.

Tags: mummification, kolkata crime, west bengal news, behala
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

2

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

3

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

4

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

5

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMLife

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham