The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

India, All India

HC rules out stay in defamation case against Delhi CM by Sheila Dikshit's ex-aide

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 2:52 pm IST

Justice A K Pathak refused to pass any interim stay order in view of a SC direction that such matters needed to be decided within a yr.

The complainant had filed the defamation case over Kejriwal's alleged remarks against Dikshit during power tariff hike protests in October 2012. (Photo: AP)
 The complainant had filed the defamation case over Kejriwal's alleged remarks against Dikshit during power tariff hike protests in October 2012. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refrained from ordering an interim stay on trial proceedings in a criminal defamation case filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Justice A K Pathak refused to pass any interim stay order in view of a Supreme Court direction that such matters needed to be decided within a year.

The court, however, issued notices to the state and the complainant Pawan Khera, seeking their stands on Kejriwal's plea that the complaint was not maintainable as the person affected has not approached the trial court.

The complainant had filed the defamation case over Kejriwal's alleged remarks against Dikshit during power tariff hike protests in October 2012.

Khera had said that the AAP leader had used objectionable language against the erstwhile Chief Minister Dikshit in a television show. Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog contended that the complaint was ex-facie illegal and sought a stay on the trial court proceedings.

Nandrajog, however, also informed the high court about the apex court's decision that such matters have to be decided or disposed of within a year.

The court subsequently said that in view of the apex court's direction, no interim order can be passed at this stage and listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo in his plea has sought quashing of the criminal defamation complaint filed against him by Khera, Dikshit's former political secretary.

In his plea, he has questioned Khera's locus standi to file the complaint and also sought quashing of the January 2013 summons to him and the subsequent proceedings in the matter.

Maintaining that prima facie defamation charges were made out against Kejriwal, the trial court had put him on trial in 2013 after he pleaded not guilty.

Tags: criminal defamation case, arvind kejriwal, sheila dikshit, congress, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

2

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

3

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

4

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

5

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham