The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

India, All India

CBSE paper leak: Happened either in board’s custody or in banks, says cops

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 10:38 am IST

The police are also probing the roles of CBSE officials. So far, no CBSE official has been questioned so far, the police officer said.

With the arrest of three men, including two teachers of a private school in Bawana, police claimed to have busted a module in which the teachers had shared WhatsApp images of the economics paper one-and-a-half hours prior to the exam. (Photo: PTI)
 With the arrest of three men, including two teachers of a private school in Bawana, police claimed to have busted a module in which the teachers had shared WhatsApp images of the economics paper one-and-a-half hours prior to the exam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The probe into the leak of CBSE class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics question papers has led the police to believe that the leak happened between the time the papers were in custody of board officials and when those were kept in banks, a senior official said.

With the arrest of three men, including two teachers of a private school in Bawana, police claimed to have busted a module in which the teachers had shared WhatsApp images of the economics paper one-and-a-half hours prior to the exam.

However, when it comes to the trail of handwritten papers that were circulated a day or two before the exam, police are sure that the leak happened either at the board level or the time when they are kept in the banks, the police officer privy to the probe said.

Since it is suspected that the leak might have happened from outer Delhi or Haryana, police have started scanning CCTV footages from the banks in certain areas to see whether there was some suspicious activity around the time the papers were kept there.

The police are also probing the roles of CBSE officials. So far, no CBSE official has been questioned so far, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to take a decision on whether to book the principal of the school, whose two teachers were allegedly involved in the economics paper leak.

"There was laxity on his part since he allowed the question papers to be opened before time and even informed students about some of the questions in advance but so far, we have not found anything to indicate that he received a share of the money the accused got for leaking the paper," the police officer claimed.

The Delhi Police has lodged two cases over the CBSE question paper leak.

The first case related to the leak of economics question paper was lodged on March 27, while the other pertaining to the leak of mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the board's regional director.

The examinations for the class 12 economics papers and class 10 mathematics were held on March 26 and March 28, respectively." he added.

Tags: cbse paper leak, cbse class 10 maths paper leak, cbse class 12 economics paper leak, cctv footages, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

2

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

3

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

4

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

5

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

more

Editors' Picks

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham