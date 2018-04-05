The Asian Age | News

Cauvery row: CJI Misra appeals for peace, calm

Published : Apr 5, 2018, 2:14 am IST
TN has filed an application seeking initiation of contempt against the Centre for not implementing the February 16 judgment on Cauvery dispute.

 Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday asked the people of Tamil nadu to maintain peace and calm assuring them that the state’s interests in Cauvery water row would be addressed.

The CJI, heading a bench which includes Justces A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, told Tamil nadu counsel G. Umapathy (who was mentioning a different matter for early listing) “ask people of your state to maintain peace and calm. We understand your problems. We will take care of your interests.”

In an apparent reference to the on-going protests and agitations across the state to press for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, the CJI pointing his finger to Justice Chandrachud said “my brother judge also shares the same concern). We will hear the matter on April 9. Tamil Nadu has filed an application seeking initiation of contempt against the Centre for not implementing the February 16 judgment on Cauvery dispute.

The Centre in its application has asserted that notifying the constitution of Cauvery Management Board during the time when Assembly elections in Karnataka has been announced by the Election Commission would lead to massive public outrage.

