Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

India, All India

Cauvery issue: Tamil Nadu shutdown called by DMK, other oppn parties today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

Opposition parties call for statewide shutdown to protest the BJP-led Centre’s failure to set up Cauvery Management Board.

The opposition parties have organised 'road roko' protest, which has caused traffic snarls in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The opposition parties have organised 'road roko' protest, which has caused traffic snarls in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition – the DMK- have called for a statewide shutdown today to protest the BJP-led Centre’s failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order.

DMK’s working president MK Stalin held an all-party meeting on April 1, where he sought the support of opposition parties for a successful bandh.

He also urged all sections of society, including farmers and traders, to support the shutdown and unite for the cause of Cauvery.

Tamil Nadu Congress president S Thirunavukkarasar, VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) chief Thirumavalavan, state secretaries of the CPI (M) and the CPI - K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, respectively - were among the leaders who attended the meeting organised by Stalin.

Read: DMK calls bandh over Cauvery on April 5

Stalin said that a "Cauvery Rights Retrieval Yatra," will be held after the bandh. The rally would see participation of all friendly party leaders, he said, adding that it will begin from the Cauvery Delta region.

The rally, Stalin said, will begin from the Cauvery Delta region. The details of the “long journey” to secure the State’s rights on the Cauvery issue would be announced after consulting the leaders of friendly parties.

Stalin also said that the party would stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on 15 April.

Tamil Nadu has been pushed to hold protest demonstrations and agitations seeking to implement the order of the top court on the Cauvery issue due to the “collective negligence of the Central and State governments,” a resolution adopted at the meeting said. The resolution, which condemned the State and the Centre, said the AIADMK regime, a “partner” of the Central government has “bowed” before it.

Both the governments had moved the Supreme Court on Saturday on the issue of constitution and composition of the Cauvery Water Management Board in compliance with the February 16 verdict of the apex court on the vexed issue.

In its February verdict, the top court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery river water.

Also read: SC Cauvery verdict: TN share cut, K’taka gets additional 14.75 tmc water

It had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance with its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

Tags: tamil nadu shutdown, cauvery issue, dmk, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

