The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:26 AM IST

India, All India

Article 370: J&K CM, CPM welcome Supreme Court’s observation

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 7:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 7:12 am IST

SC’s view on J&K’s special status has already created ripples in political circles.

The SC had on Tuesday said that Article 370 was not a temporary provision and had acquired permanent status through years of existence making its abrogation impossible. (Photo: PTI)
 The SC had on Tuesday said that Article 370 was not a temporary provision and had acquired permanent status through years of existence making its abrogation impossible. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is not a temporary provision. “The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observation regarding its (Article 370) permanent status is a welcome assurance to our people,” she wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.com on Wednesday.  She also said that it not only safeguards the territorial integrity of J&K, but also “plays a bigger role” in preserving the religious, cultural and linguistic integrity of the state. The SC had on Tuesday said that Article 370 was not a temporary provision and had acquired permanent status through years of existence making its abrogation impossible. It has given the Central government three weeks to respond.

SC’s view on J&K’s special status has already created ripples in political circles. Opposition Congress has asked, “With SC observing that Article 370 had acquired permanence, does the BJP still stand by its demand to abrogate Article 370?”

Local analysts say that the SC’s observation has come as a big relief to Mufti and her People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which have been repeatedly targeted for choosing BJP, which is deadly against Article 370 and other laws that protect the special constitutional status of J&K and comes in its “complete integration” in the country as its ally.

However, works minister and chief spokesman of the State government, Syed Naeem Akhter, rejected the criticism as unwarranted. He said, “To protect J&K’s special status is a clear provision of our ‘Agenda for the Alliance’.  It is written there that as far as J&K’s special position is concerned, nothing that may dilute it will be allowed to happen. We’re committed to it.”

He added that the SC’s observation is a “pleasant step” which will help towards establishing peace in the state.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) has while reacting to SC observation said that the Apex court has reiterated the “reality” about the Article 370. Its State Secretary and four-time MLA, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that CPI (M) position has always been that the Article 370 is in the basic structure of Indian Constitution and with SC reiterating it there is no doubt left now.

“Even if some party or group of parties having majority in Parliament claim that they will abolish the Article 370, reality is that they can’t abrogate it. The position of BJP and Sangh Parivar on Article 370 is hollow and they are only doing it for electoral gains. Their claims on Article 370 are unfounded that they can abrogate Article 370,” he said.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, article 370, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

2

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

3

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

4

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

5

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

more

Editors' Picks

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham