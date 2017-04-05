The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court to look into refund for flight delay

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 2:04 am IST

Petition claims aviation regulator’s guidelines only for benefit of airlines.

Passenger’s plea questions DGCA’s rules that provide for refund only if delay is nine hours and above.
 Passenger’s plea questions DGCA’s rules that provide for refund only if delay is nine hours and above.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will examine whether airlines can be compelled to refund fares and compensate passengers for delayed flight departure.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta issued notice to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a petition from a passenger, Nanita Sharma, questioning the DGCA’s August 1, 2016 guidelines which provide for refund of ticket only if the delay is nine hours and above.  

“The present rule that passengers would be entitled to refund only if there is a nine-hour delay does not test the stand of logic and reason, is arbitrary,” it was argued.

The court sought the DGCA’s response within four weeks on the woman’s plea for considering some sops to harried passengers, such as fare refund, adjustment in an alternate flight, or compensation for delay beyond an hour.

Ms Nanita filed the appeal in the apex court, challenging the concurrent findings of the Delhi district consumer forum and the state consumer commission, which declined to entertain her plea for an award of compensation of Rs 20,000 toward mental and physical agony, Rs 3,975 refund of airfare from Mumbai to Delhi, and Rs 11,000 legal expense.

The passenger had booked a ticket on a GoAir flight from Mumbai to Delhi on January 30, 2007. The scheduled departure from the flight from Mumbai was at 2.15 pm and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 5.50 pm.

However, the flight took off at 6.50 pm in Mumbai and landed in Delhi at 11.15 pm. In her appeal, Ms Nanita challenged the DGCA’s civil aviation requirements guidelines which came into effect on August 1, 2016 as being at the very “outset, a farce, lopsided and issued only in the interest of the airlines (operators) and not the passenger/consumer”.

She said the rules far from helping passengers was only giving immunity to airlines from any liability.

Tags: supreme court, goair flight, director general of civil aviation

MOST POPULAR

1

Amul appeals liquor shops on highways to sell milk bars

2

Burglar’s phone bill of 45,000 pound paid by UK police

3

Bridges Academy: A ray of hope for Afghan teenagers in Delhi

4

Reconciliation? Kajol keeps mystery on her meeting Karan's kids alive

5

You can now buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for 1 rupee

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham