Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

Stone pelters throw stones for nation, US should resolve Kashmir issues: Farooq

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 3:40 pm IST

Farooq Abdullah said it is not a fight between PDP and NC in Kashmir, but a fight to defeat communal forces

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
 National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that those who pelt stones are just fighting for the nation, and have nothing to do with tourism.

"Our fight is against those people who want to divide us on the basis of religion. I want to tell Modi saheb that tourism is our life, no doubt about that, but a stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism. They (stone pelters) will risk starvation, but will throw stones for the nation - that's what we need to understand," Farooq Abdullah told party workers in Srinagar.

He further said if India and Pakistan cannot resolve their issues, then America should come forward and facilitate as third party to resolve issues between the two countries.

The NC president said it is not a fight between parties like PDP and NC, it is a fight to defeat communal forces and to protect secularism.

Tags: farooq ahmed, kashmir, us, stone pelting, national conference
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

