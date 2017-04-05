The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

Paltry Rs 252 crore budget may cripple Niti Aayog

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 2:04 am IST

Streamlining itself is all the more imperative for Niti Aayog, as its earlier allocative role is no more there.

The total allocation for the ministry of planning (the nodal ministry for Niti Aayog) for the current fiscal is Rs 252 crore.
 The total allocation for the ministry of planning (the nodal ministry for Niti Aayog) for the current fiscal is Rs 252 crore.

New Delhi: Government think-tank Niti Aayog may have been holding high profile consultations with states on major issues like lending institutional support to infrastructure projects and helping them give shape to social sector schemes, however, its capability of handling such wide ranging responsibilities does not seem to reflect in the meagre budget of just over Rs 250 crore provided to it for the new financial year 2017-18.

Saddled with such a “shoestring” budget, top sources informed that the Niti Aayog may streamline its existing set-up so that it can effectively utilise its expertise and manpower according to the budgetary allocation given to it for fulfilling the challenging tasks mandated by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The total allocation for the ministry of planning (the nodal ministry for Niti Aayog) for the current fiscal is Rs 252 crore and according to highly placed sources, serious doubts are emerging on how the think tank will tackle huge responsibilities like the Centre’s digitalisation initiative and setting up of innovation hubs with such a small amount of money.

Sources privy to the development said that the ministry of planning is exploring the possibilities of preparing an appraisal report of the outcomes which it has achieved in the last two years of its existence, and the expenses which it has incurred related to various initiatives undertaken during this period.

The planning ministry is also likely to prepare a detailed report on the kind of data mining and analysis it has done of various government programmes in the past two years, ministry sources informed further.

It is being felt within Niti Aayog that by streamlining its present set-up, it would be able to play its role in an effective manner by focusing only on selective priority areas like the social sector.

Streamlining itself is all the more imperative for Niti Aayog, as its earlier allocative role (during the Planning Commission era) is no more there.

In such a scenario, there are possibilities that it may also cut down on a wide ambit of focus areas and look at sectors which are directly related to the grassroots level.

Tags: niti aayog, pmo, manpower
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amul appeals liquor shops on highways to sell milk bars

2

Burglar’s phone bill of 45,000 pound paid by UK police

3

Bridges Academy: A ray of hope for Afghan teenagers in Delhi

4

Reconciliation? Kajol keeps mystery on her meeting Karan's kids alive

5

You can now buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for 1 rupee

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham