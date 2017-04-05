The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, All India

Kashmir's stone pelters are just fighting for nation: ex-CM Farooq Abdullah

ANI
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 2:31 pm IST

He said if India and Pak can't resolve their issues, then America should facilitate as third party to resolve issues between two nations.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that those who pelt stones are just fighting for the nation and have nothing to do with tourism.

"Our fight is against those people who want to divide us on the basis of religion. I want to tell Modi saheb that tourism is our life no doubt about that, but a stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism. They (stone pelters) will risk starvation, but will throw stones for the nation that's what we need to understand," Farooq Abdullah told the party workers in Srinagar.

He further said if India and Pakistan cannot resolve their issues, then America should come forward and facilitate as third party to resolve issues between the two countries.

The NC president said it is not a fight between parties like PDP and NC, it is a fight to defeat communal forces and to protect secularism.

Tags: stone pelters, farooq abdullah, narendra modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Get Set Go! IPL 10 kicks off today as SRH take on RCB

2

A job that pays Rs 11.2 Lakh for only ‘sleeping in bed’

3

Have Alia and Ayan already started prepping for Dragon? These pics suggest so

4

Mumbaikar charged Rs 149 cr for unhappened Ola ride

5

Iceland to pass bill for equal pay law for men and women

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham