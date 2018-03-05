UP: Unstable woman hides in 'Holika' bonfire, burnt to death

Seema Devi's (the victim) remains were found at the site two-days after the ceremony and sent for postmortem, SP Ratankant Pandey said.

The postmortem report confirmed that the victim died due to suffocation. (Photo: File | Representational)

Kanpur: A 35-year-old mentally unstable woman was burned to death in a bonfire on 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday after she hid herself inside it in Gulauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said.

Seema Devi's remains were found at the site two-days after the ceremony and sent for postmortem, which was conducted by a panel of three doctors, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratankant Pandey said.

The postmortem report confirmed that Devi died due to suffocation, he said.

The SP said she was apparently mentally unstable and had hid herself inside the bonfire.

The incident came to light on Saturday when people found her body while collecting ashes from the bonfire.

No foul play is suspected, he said.