The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 05, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 2 LeT militants, 4 others gunned down in Shopian crossfire

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Mar 5, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2018, 10:57 am IST

Following these six killings massive protests have erupted in several parts of Shopian.

The death toll in Sunday night's clash between militants and Army troops in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district has risen to six. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The death toll in Sunday night's clash between militants and Army troops in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district has risen to six. (Photo: Representational | File)

Srinagar: With one more body found at the scene of occurrence, the death toll in Sunday night's clash between militants and Army troops in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district has risen to six.

Yet another bullet-riddled body, that of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Ashiq Hussain Bhat, was found lying in an apple orchard at Saidpora, barely 10 kilometres from Pahnoo where the exchange of fire had taken place between militants and the troops of Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles on Sunday night, the police said.

Following these six killings massive protests have erupted in several parts of Shopian. The reports received said the police and other security forces are facing a tough time while confronting stone-pelting mobs.

The Army had said on Sunday night that four people including a militant belonging to LeT were killed in retaliatory fire after a mobile check-post came under attack in Shopian's Pahnoo village.

The Army identified the slain militant as Shahid Ahmed Dar, a resident of Shopian's Jamnagri village. But the police said he was Aamir Ahmed Malik, a resident  Shopian's Harmeen village. The identities of the civilians killed during the clash are being ascertained, the police said.

The Army alleged that they were the over-ground workers (OGWs) of the LeT and were accompanying Malik. On Monday morning, one more bullet-riddled body was found at the scene of occurrence. The police said his identity too is being ascertained.

A local source identified him as 24-year-old Gawhar Ahmed Lone and said his corpse was found lying inside a Wagon-R car near the site Sunday night's clash.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said on Sunday evening that a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Pahnoo in Shopian was fired upon by militants travelling in a vehicle at 8 pm. "In retaliatory firing, one terrorist identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Jamnagri, Shopian was killed and a weapon has been found with him. Also the three OGWs/ accomplices in the car who were accompanying the terrorist were found to be dead. Police has reached the spot and started legal formalities", he said in a statement issued in Srinagar.

The locals alleged that the civilians were travelling in a car through the area and were killed in reprisal by the Army following the militant attack. They identified them as Suhail Khaleel Wagay of Pinjoora, Mohammad Shahid Khan of Malikgund, Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay of Trenz- all from Shopian.

A statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir police said, "On the basis of the docket received from the Army, it is learnt that the MVCP of Army located near Pahnoo in Shopian was fired upon from a Maruti Swift. The Army retaliated in which a militant was killed and three individuals who were accompanying the said militant in the vehicle also succumbed to their injuries."

It added that consequently the police reached the spot and initiated medico-legal formalities and seized the weapon. "Investigation of the case has been taken up. The bodies have been handed over to the legal heirs," the statement said.

It also said that the slain LeT militant Aamir Ahmed Malik was active since July 2017.

Following the incident, clashes between surging crowds and security forces erupted in a few Shopian areas, a report said. A police officer described the situation as "very tense".

In view of heightening tensions, curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in several Shopian areas. In summer capital Srinagar, a security clampdown is being enforced by security forces in six police station areas "as a precautionary measure".

Train services in the Valley have been suspended. The authorities have ordered closure of schools and colleges whereas Kashmir University has announced postponement of examinations which were scheduled for Monday. The authorities have also placed several separatist leaders under house arrest.

Earlier, 'Joint Resistance Leadership', an alliance of key separatist leaders had called for observing one day shutdown on Monday to mourn and protest the civilian killings in Shopian.

Tags: jammu, shopian, militants, indian army, cross fire, lashkar militant killed, jammu and kashmir police, amry-militant clash, over-ground workers, shopian firing
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

2

Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother at Oscars 2018

3

Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

4

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

5

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham