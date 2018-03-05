The Asian Age | News

Guj: Footage shows speeding SUV turn turtle, crash into pavement

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 5, 2018, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2018, 5:39 pm IST

The car, which was seen coming in at a high speed, turns upside down as it hits the pavement and drags along the concrete.

A harrowing footage from Gujarat shows a speeding SUV lose control and turtle turtle, in the process crashing into a pavement leading to a petrol pump. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 A harrowing footage from Gujarat shows a speeding SUV lose control and turtle turtle, in the process crashing into a pavement leading to a petrol pump. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Mumbai: It's not a stunt but this one is for real. A harrowing footage from Gujarat shows a speeding SUV lose control and turned turtle, in the process crashing into a pavement leading to a petrol pump.

What grabbed eyeballs and made the incident even more shocking was that the driver and the passenger in the car escaped what could have been a very tragic accident unharmed, said news agency ANI.  

CCTV footage from Gujarat's Morbi shows a speeding car lose control. As the driver loses control over the steering, the car crashes into a pavement outside a petrol pump.

The car, which was seen coming in at a high speed, turns upside down as it hits the pavement and drags along the concrete.  

To the surprise of the onlookers and people who witnessed the accident, a few seconds after the incident, two men came out of the toppled car, appearing unhurt.  

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, as seen in the time stamp of the CCTV clip.

