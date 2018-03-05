The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:46 AM IST

India, All India

Democracy demonetised: BJP win in Meghalaya unfair: Rahul

PTI
Published : Mar 5, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2018, 9:45 pm IST

Gandhi alleged that BJP is 'obsessed' with 'grabbing' power and has shown 'utter disregard' to the mandate of people in the state.

'Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance,' Gandhi said. (Photo: PTI | File)
 'Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance,' Gandhi said. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of "usurping" power through proxy in Meghalaya and using "big money" to create an "opportunistic alliance" in the state.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "obsessed" with "grabbing" power and has shown "utter disregard" to the mandate of people in the state.

Also Read: Cong respects NE mandate, will win back trust: Rahul Gandhi

"With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy.

"Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also used the hashtag "Democracy Demonetised" with his tweet to target the BJP.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state winning 21 seats, but failed to cobble up a coalition with other regional outfits.

Meghalaya had been under Congress rule and after losing the state, the party is now in power only in three other states, including Karnataka where elections are slated next month, and Puducherry.

Tags: rahul gandhi, meghalaya elections 2018, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

2

Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother at Oscars 2018

3

Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

4

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

5

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham