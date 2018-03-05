The Asian Age | News

BJP celebrates NE win, MPs, ministers wear Naga scarves in Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published : Mar 5, 2018, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2018, 3:43 pm IST

BJP MPs and minister celebrated the party’s victory in the Northeast by wearing a Tangkhul Naga haora muffler in parliament on Monday.

A large contingent of the party members posed with smiles and holding up the victory sign for photos near the Prime Minister’s Office. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and minister celebrated the party’s victory in the Northeast by wearing a Tangkhul Naga haora muffler in parliament on Monday.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in parliament, BJP president Amit Shah presented him with a traditional Naga scarf, after which a large contingent of the party members posed with smiles and holding up the victory sign for photos near the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As Amit Shah entered the Rajya Sabha wearing Tangkhul Naga haora muffler draped it around his neck. He walked in when Hishey Lachungpa of Sikkim Democratic Front was taking oath after being re-elected in the Rajya Sabha.

BJP MPs and ministers greeted Amit Shah with loud cheers and thumping of desks.

Some even rose from their seats to welcome the party chief.

While the BJP trounced the CPM to win the Tripura Assembly polls, it is in alliance with local parties which won elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Law and Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and some others in the ruling dispensation too where sporting the traditional Naga muffler.

Amit Shah was seated in his chair by the time Lachungpa finished taking oath in Hindi and signed off with "Jai Hind".

Members also thumped their desk to welcome Lachungpa.

Tags: parliament budget session, northeast election results, bjp northeast, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

