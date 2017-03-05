UP buffaloes can be traced, not Prajapati, says Modi

Modi attacked the state government for its failure to arrest UP minister Gayatri Prajapati who has been accused of gang rape.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used the ‘gayatri mantra’ to attack chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“People recite the ‘gayatri mantra’ before starting anything auspicious but the Samajwadi–Congress alliance chants the ‘Gayatri Prajapati mantra’, he said while addressing a rally in Jaunpur.

He attacked the state government for its failure to arrest UP minister Gayatri Prajapati who has been accused of gang rape and the case against him was registered on the directives of the Supreme Court.

“The chief minister addresses an election meeting for Gayatri Prajapati. The accused minister then goes to cast his vote but the UP police cannot find him now. This is the same UP police which can find buffaloes but does not care about justice for a daughter,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the state government, Mr Modi said that the reason or the poor law and order situation was that in UP, police stations had turned into Samajwadi party offices.

“I promise that when the BJP comes to power, the police stations will function like police stations and the jails would return to being jails and not remain the citadels of the bahubalis,” the PM said.

Reacting to the chief minister's remark that if the Prime Minister travelled to the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, he would vote for the Samajwadi Party, the Prime Minister said, “If Akhilesh Yadav cycles down the road from Kheta Sarai to Khuthan in Jaunpur with his new found friend (Rahul Gandhi) on the pillion, even he would refuse to vote for the Samajwadi party.”

The Prime Minister said that BJP would celebrate Holi with its victory in UP and the first decision that would be taken would be loan waiver for farmers.

The Prime Minister’s speech was disrupted by an excited crowd that had Mr Modi repeatedly stopping his speech and appealing to the crowds to remain calm.