The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 05, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 AM IST

India, All India

UP buffaloes can be traced, not Prajapati, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 5, 2017, 7:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2017, 7:17 am IST

Modi attacked the state government for its failure to arrest UP minister Gayatri Prajapati who has been accused of gang rape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support BJP candidates in Jaunpur. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support BJP candidates in Jaunpur. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used the ‘gayatri mantra’ to attack chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“People recite the ‘gayatri mantra’ before starting anything auspicious but the Samajwadi–Congress alliance chants the ‘Gayatri Prajapati mantra’, he said while addressing a rally in Jaunpur.

He attacked the state government for its failure to arrest UP minister Gayatri Prajapati who has been accused of gang rape and the case against him was registered on the directives of the Supreme Court.

“The chief minister addresses an election meeting for Gayatri Prajapati. The accused minister then goes to cast his vote but the UP police cannot find him now. This is the same UP police which can find buffaloes but does not care about justice for a daughter,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the state government, Mr Modi said that the reason or the poor law and order situation was that in UP, police stations had turned into Samajwadi party offices.

“I promise that when the BJP comes to power, the police stations will function like police stations and the jails would return to being jails and not remain the citadels of the bahubalis,” the PM said.

Reacting to the chief minister's remark that if the Prime Minister travelled to the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, he would vote for the Samajwadi Party, the Prime Minister said, “If Akhilesh Yadav cycles down the road from Kheta Sarai to Khuthan in Jaunpur with his new found friend (Rahul Gandhi) on the pillion, even he would refuse to vote for the Samajwadi party.”

The Prime Minister said that BJP would celebrate Holi with its victory in UP and the first decision that would be taken would be loan waiver for farmers.

The Prime Minister’s speech was disrupted by an excited crowd that had Mr Modi repeatedly stopping his speech and appealing to the crowds to remain calm.

Tags: narendra modi, akhilesh yadav, gayatri prajapati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Bng’lr hacker reveals loophole in Uber app to get free rides for lifetime

2

Shahid and Mira's princess Misha is already the photogenic diva

3

Flipkart announces discounts and exchange offers for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

4

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

5

Advantage Australia after Nathan Lyon's 8-50

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham