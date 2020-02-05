RJD sets tone for Bihar elections

Party put up posters with slogans like ‘Kursi ke pyare, Bihar ke hatyare’.

Patna: With Assembly elections slated for this year, the opposition RJD Tuesday coined a new campaign slogan to expose the failures of the state government.

Posters of chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi were put up in Patna bearing slogans like, “Kursi ke pyare, Bihar ke hatyare” (interested only in retaining the chair, they are the killers of Bihar).

The RJD further accused the ruling alliance of “running the state government by stealing power”.

The opposition party had released a similar poster Monday which showed chief minister Nitish Kumar behind a chair while people raised questions on deteriorating health services, the education system and development.

RJD leaders on condition of anonymity said, “The posters and slogans have been put up in Patna to expose the failures of the state government which was formed by stealing power.”

They also took a jibe at the term “double engine” coined by the NDA at the Centre and in the state and claimed, “The state government has failed on all fronts. This double engine is destroying Bihar. Look around and you will find incidents of loot and murder. People of Bihar are aware of the scenario and will not forgive chief minister Nitish Kumar this time.”

In Bihar, the Assembly polls are expected to take place in November this year. Chief minister Nitish Kumar who is also the JD(U) president has already been declared as the face of the NDA in the state.

The JD(U) leaders in Patna slammed the RJD for raising questions on the good governance policy of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the state government.

In a statement, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, “The fifteen years of RJD’s rule in Bihar was like a nightmare. The party will never return to power in Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s vision has benefited every class in the state.”