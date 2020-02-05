Mamata Banerjee likens CAA, NRC and NPR to black magic

Ms Banerjee also accused the Narendra Modi government of adopting a partisan attitude towards the state.

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the BJP as Mughal Emperor “Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq's offspring” while calling it a party of "Dussasanas” — a Kaurava prince, the second son of the blind king Dhritarashtra and Gandhari and the younger brother of Duryodhana in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

She also equated the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) with “black magic”. The Trinamul Congress supremo drew the comparisons at Ranaghat in Nadia.

She further lashed out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Anurag Thakur to shoot the anti-CAA protesters if they would not relent.

“One leader after another from the BJP is giving orders for killings of the common people and vandalism of properties. Can it be an agenda of a political party? They are whimsical. They are the offsprings of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq,” Ms Banerjee said at a party rally against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

She added, “But our party is not of Dussasanas like the BJP. We do what we say unlike them who are doing whatever they like to do. The NPR, NRC and CAA are like black magic. But we will foil it at any cost. How can someone recollect his or her three generations' details?”

Daring to risk her life for the people, Trinamul chief made it clear that when she was born through movements, she would also die through the same.

She claimed, “In the morning officers from the Reserve Bank of India met me at home. They told me that nearly 1,000 people were allotted across the country after a long time. But only ten of them are for our state. They do not want to give anything to Bengal because they tend to deprive us.”

She was referring to a two-member Reserve Bank Employees’ Association delegation's visit to her with a complaint against the Centre's “discriminatory” recruitment sanction for the state.