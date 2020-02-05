Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 04:57 AM IST

ISIS operative hurls shoe at Kolkata judge

Earlier when Musa was lodged at the Alipore Central Jail, he tried to kill a jail warden.

Shyamal Ghosh, the lawyer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which probed the case and chargesheeted Musa, said that two witnesses appeared to depose during the hearing.
Kolkata: A key ISIS operative, Mohammed Mashiddin alias Musa, facing trial in a high-profile terror case, hurled a shoe at a senior judge after verbally abusing him in a courtroom on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place at around 12 pm at the city sessions court when the trial in the case of plotting an attack at the Mother House, the headquarters of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa in Kolkata, got underway in the court of chief Judge Prasenjit Biswas.

Shyamal Ghosh, the lawyer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which probed the case and chargesheeted Musa, said that two witnesses appeared to depose during the hearing. Musa, also present at the courtroom, turned violent and shouted at Mr Biswas. “I do not accept any court. My court is Allah. Only Allah, not any human being, can make a judgment on me. You can not judge me,” Musa shouted in anger.

Musa’s lawyer tried to pacify him but failed, sources revealed. Insulting Mr Biswas with derogatory comments, Musa then hurled a shoe at him which, however, hit another lawyer on his head. Musa was soon overpowered and was taken away by the police from the courtroom to the court lockup. This was the third time he resorted to violence in custody. On January 4 morning this year, Musa, after coming out of his cell, hit jail warden Amal Karmakar on his head with a broken water pipe at Presidency Jail leaving him injured.

