SC directs Kolkata commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Kolkata police commissioner, Rajeev Kumar to make himself available and fully cooperate in the investigation.

Attorney General K K Venugopal opened argument on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation and alleged that there is destruction of evidence in Saradha chitfund scam case.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was heading SIT set up by West Bengal govt to probe chit fund scam, said Attorney General.

Venugopal also said that Kolkata Police had provided doctored call data records.

Gogoi added that they will deal with contempt petition later. Supreme Court issues notice to Commissioner of Police Kolkata, DGP and West Bengal govt on contempt plea.

CJI stated that Rajeev Kumar should not be arrested by the CBI.

The next date of hearing is February 20.