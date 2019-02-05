Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

Mamata welcomes Supreme Court ruling on Rajeev Kumar, calls it 'moral victory'

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

On Shillong as the 'neutral place' of questioning Banerjee noted, 'It is a beautiful place. We have no objection.'

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hailed the Supreme Court's direction to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam at a neutral place.

The Trinamool Congress however sounded more relieved over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi's instruction that the CBI can not take any coercive action against Kumar.

Welcoming the top court's ruling, Banerjee told the media at "Save the Constitution" dharna at Metro Channel in Esplanade in central Kolkata, "It's a victory of our democracy, constitution and country. We have total faith in the judiciary which has been upheld only. We are obliged to the Supreme Court that it ordered that Kumar can not be arrested. The other charges including the CBI's contempt plea against us have been rejected by the apex court. We have highest respect for the CJI, SC and high court judges."

Asked whether she would continue her stir the Trinamool chief however added, "Not right now at least...We will take a decision about it after discussing with all the party leaders."

She complained that the CBI has been taking away the accused to Bhubaneswar in Odisha after arresting them. "It is a new trend," Banerjee alleged. On Shillong as the "neutral place" of questioning Banerjee noted, "It is a beautiful place. We have no objection."

