LIVE Day 3 | Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Mamata continues sit-in, SC hearing today

Banerjee began her sit-in at 8.30 pm on Sunday, calling it 'satyagraha to save Constitution' and rallying other parties around her agenda.

The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: Continuing the dharna on Day 3, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to budge from her sit-in protest.

The CBI, whose move to barge into the house of the Kolkata police chief and question him triggered a mega row, went to the Supreme Court, which will hear the evidence against the police commissioner Rajeev Kumar today.

09:05 am: Actress and TMC's Indrani Halder meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata. The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3.

08:30 am: Visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3.

Kolkata: Latest #visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3. pic.twitter.com/orN4Krt6sB — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

09:40 pm: West Bengal Congress to hold a protest rally on February 6 demanding immediate conclusion in the investigation of Saradha, Rose Valley and other Chit fund cases and the immediate arrest of the accused in Narada case.

08:40 pm: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the stage where she has been sitting on 'Save the Constitution' dharna.

Mamata Banerjee began her sit-in at 8.30 pm on Sunday, calling it a "satyagraha to save the Constitution" and rallying other parties around her agenda.

Months before the general elections, this has become another flashpoint in the BJP versus Opposition bust-up with several leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal and Tejashwi Yadav, pledging their support to Mamata Banerjee.