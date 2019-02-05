Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

'Home Ministry trying to destroy process': Supreme Court on Assam's NRC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 4:05 pm IST

The Supreme Court’s observation came while dismissing a plea for withdrawal of 167 companies of combined armed forces.

The court added that the central forces cant be withdrawn from Assam. (Photo: File)
 The court added that the central forces cant be withdrawn from Assam. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Union home ministry over the National Register if Citizens (NRC) in Assam, saying that the ministry comes up with different stories to destroy process.

The top court rapped Ministry of Home Affairs for its plea seeking to stall the NRC work for two weeks keeping in mind the role of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the election duty. Reiterating that July 31 deadline for the completion of NRC exercise will not be extended, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

"The Home Ministry is coming up with all sorts of excuses to delay the NRC (National Register of Citizens) process in Assam. The entire effort of the Home Ministry is to destroy the process of NRC. Should we summon the Home Secretary? Because AG and SG are not briefed properly," said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The top court had said on January 24 that the July 31, 2019 deadline to finalise the NRC for Assam cannot be extended.

The court’s observation came while dismissing a plea for withdrawal of 167 companies of combined armed forces. The court added that the central forces can’t be withdrawn from Assam.

The government sought the suspension of the NRC process to which court said “it is too much to ask for both”. The top court ordered that elections and NRC should go on simultaneously.

The court told the government wanted the citizen register process to go on there were “1001 ways to do so”.

The draft National Register of Citizens for Assam was published on July 30, 2018 in which the names of 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore people were included. The names of 40,70,707 people did not figure in the list.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: supreme court, union home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Anna Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra CM, Union ministers meet Hazare, ask him to call off fast

Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the BJP leader Mukul Roy who left the Trinamool Congress to join BJP last year. (Photo: PTI)

I was also denied permission to stay in guest house at Maharashtra, Bihar : Mamata

Pakistani troops have been regularly violating ceasefire, especially along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo:ANI)

Pakistan violates ceasefire again in J&K's Poonch

Doctors attending him says Anna is in a critical condition, advises to call off the strike as soon as possible. (Photo: PTI)

Hazare on Day 7 of hunger strike, loses over 5 kg weight

MOST POPULAR

1

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

2

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

3

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

4

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

5

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham