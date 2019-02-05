Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

Maharashtra: civilian trainer aircraft crashes, pilot injured

PTI
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 2:55 pm IST

The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private Limited based in Baramati in Pune district.

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it. (Photo: ANI)
 The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it.

Pune: An aircraft being used for civil aviation training crashed on Tuesday in Pune district, injuring the pilot, police said.

The pilot, Sidharth Titus, has sustained a fracture on his right hand, they said.

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it.

The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private Limited based in Baramati in the district, a police official said.

The pilot has been rushed to hospital, he said, adding his injuries are not life threatening.

The pilot has been with the institute since three years and has around 130 hours of flying experience, police said.

