Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 AM IST

India, All India

245 sedition cases in Assam since 2016

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 2:25 am IST

Kokrajhar district topped the list, where 88 cases were filed against NDFB(S), KLO and NSLA(AT), he informed the House.

The minister said that Cachar, Golaghat and Dima Hasao were the other districts with double-digit sedition cases — 19, 18 and 11, respectively. (Representational image)
 The minister said that Cachar, Golaghat and Dima Hasao were the other districts with double-digit sedition cases — 19, 18 and 11, respectively. (Representational image)

Guwahati: In what has raised many eyebrows, Assam government has registered nearly 245 sedition cases against various outlawed organisations and individuals since the BJP-led coalition government came to power in 2016.

Informing this to the state Assembly, parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that majority of sedition cases were filed against the banned militant outfits.

The front page of the reply mentioned the figure as 251 in 19 districts, but in the annexure attached to it with district-wise details, there was repetition of the districts Biswanath (5 cases) and Sadiya (1 case).

In response to the query of Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Mr Patowary said that sedition cases have been filed against militant groups such as Ulfa (I), NDFB (S), NDFB(B), KLO, NSLA, NSLA(AT), UPLFS, DHD, DHNA, NSCN(IM), ZUF and ATF among others.

Admitting that such sedition caes were filed against some individuals also he said that police have registered two sedition cases against RTI activist-cum- peasant leader Akihil Gogoi in Dibrugarh district and Guwahati city.

In one of the sedition cases registered in January this year, eminent intellectual and Sahitya Akademi awardee Hiren Gohain and journalist Manjit Mahanta were also booked with RTI activist Akhil Gogoi for their remark during an agitation against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Kokrajhar district topped the list, where 88 cases were filed against NDFB(S), KLO and NSLA(AT), he informed the House. It was followed by Chirang with 43 cases and Tinsukia with 40 cases, during the last two years and eight months, he said.

The minister said that Cachar, Golaghat and Dima Hasao were the other districts with double-digit sedition cases — 19, 18 and 11, respectively.

Tags: sedition case, chandra mohan patowary

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘PM take on J&K may aggravate ground situation’

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya case: Plea in SC against land acquisition

(Photo: Representational Image)

Probe over MP ‘ghost’ farmers’ crop loans

Jawaharlal Nehru

Rare Nehru document at IIT-Roorkee library

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

2

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

3

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

4

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

5

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham