Sharad Yadav meets Lalu in jail, anti-BJP front possibility increases

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 5, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2018, 8:25 pm IST

Sharad Yadav and other political leaders are making an effort to bring secular parties on one platform before 2019 general elections.

Ahead of his meeting, Sharad Yadav accused the BJP of putting the country’s unity at risk through divisive politics. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav's meeting with RJD Chief Lalu Yadav inside jail has fuelled speculations regarding the emergence of an anti-BJP front before the 2019 general elections.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was also present during the meeting on Monday.

Sources claim that Sharad Yadav and other political leaders are making an effort to bring secular parties on one platform to oppose the NDA government at the Centre in the upcoming elections.

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav has been at the forefront of building a larger secular front against the BJP. Ahead of his meeting, Sharad Yadav accused the BJP of putting the country’s unity at risk through divisive politics.

He also spoke about the prospects of bringing opposition parties together ahead of 2019 general elections.

“Effort is being made to bring all opposition parties together on one platform. Before Lalu Yadav went to jail he spoke about the issue”, ousted JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav said before he met Lalu Yadav inside Birsa Munda Jail on Monday.

Later while appearing in the special CBI court after the meeting RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said that “They enquired about my health but when leaders meet they discuss political situation of the country".

Sharad Yadav and Babulal Marandi are not the only political leaders who met Lalu Yadav inside the jail. In January HAM state president Brishin Patel had created a buzz in the political circle by meeting Lalu Yadav in court premises.

Another meeting which fuelled speculations of a split in the NDA was when senior JD (U) leader and former assembly speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary visited Birsa Munda Jail to meet RJD chief, Lalu Yadav.

Sources have also been claiming that RJD leaders are also trying to woo another prominent NDA partner RLSP.

Recently, when RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha had organized a human chain for reforms in education system it was the RJD which supported him while key NDA partners like BJP and JD (U) refrained from the event. 

RJD joining hands with RLSP during the event had given rise to murmurs of new alliance emerging in Bihar.  

JD (U) leaders, however, downplayed all such speculations and said that “Sharad Yadav meeting Lalu Yadav inside jail shows his desperation for a Rajya Sabha seat”.

