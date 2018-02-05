The Asian Age | News

Doordarshan news broadcast may expand to 100 countries

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 5, 2018, 4:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2018, 4:58 am IST

The initiative would put India in the league of countries like the UK and China whose public broadcasters reach a number of countries.

New Delhi: Doordarshan’s round-the-clock news broadcast may soon be expanded to around 100 countries with a view to reach out to the diaspora and put across India’s perspective on domestic and international issues.

At present, DD India primarily produces various cultural and general entertainment programmes for broadcast in overseas countries. It also produces round-the-clock news and current affairs programmes for broadcast in only few countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China and the UAE, he added.

“We are evaluating various parameters for expansion of 24×7 news broadcast,” sources said.

The decision to start broadcast of news in a particular country will depend on financial implications like cost of engaging a local cable for carrying the Indian channel as well as stationing correspondents in that particular country, sources added.

It is understood that for starting news broadcast percentage of Indian diaspora in total population of that nation would also be considered, apart from foreign direct investment inflow and outflow, remittance and tourists arrival from that country.

“The purpose of the proposed initiative is to reach out to the huge Indian diaspora and put across India’s perspective on various domestic and international issues,” sources said. The initiative would put India in the league of countries like the UK and China whose public broadcasters reach a number of countries.

