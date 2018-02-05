BR Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Mathura

The protesters were pacified after an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons and arrangements made to bring a new statue from Aligarh.

Mathura: A statue of B R Ambedkar was found vandalised in the Ambedkar Park in Mathura, an official said.

Some residents of the locality found the statue vandalised on Sunday.

Soon locals gathered at the park protesting the act, Mathura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kranti Shekhar Singh said on Sunday.

The protesters were pacified after an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons and arrangements made to bring a new statue from Aligarh, he added.

The situation was under control now, the SDM said.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed in the area.