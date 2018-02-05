The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 05, 2018

India, All India

BJP questions Rahul’s silence over Cong leader’s ‘POT’ jibe at PM

Published : Feb 5, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2018, 9:27 am IST

Divya's swipe came after Modi's comment in a rally where he said farmers are his top priority; described 'TOP' as tomato, onion and potato.

The BJP questioned Rahul Gandhi's
 The BJP questioned Rahul Gandhi's "silence" on Divya Spandana's comments. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress social media head and Karnataka leader Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondering if he was on "pot", a put-down which invited a sharp response from the BJP by calling it atrocious and "insult" to the masses.

Divya Spandana's swipe came following PM Modi's comment in a rally in Karnataka during which he said farmers are his top priority and described 'TOP' as tomato, onion and potato.

Also read: K'taka doesn't need Cong anymore, countdown for exit has begun: Modi

She tweeted, "Is this what happens when you're on POT?"

The BJP hit back at Divya Spandana for her choice of words with party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao tweeting, "Most people of the country and our party members won't even know what you are referring to (including PM himself) but your Leader will connect with it instantly. While you have insulted people of India with your atrocious comment, your leader will be proud of you!!"

BJP's IT wing head Amit Malviya said more than 3,500 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka, the highest for any state in India, but "speaking for them is being on 'POT'... Congress keeps it classy, again".

"Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana's comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?" he asked in a tweet.

The Congress had suspended Aiyar from the party for his "neech" (lowly) jibe at PM Modi during the Gujarat Assembly polls.

