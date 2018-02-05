Assam gets investment commitment of Rs 65,186 crore

Sarma, who is also the finance minister, said the government wants to transform the state and create jobs for the youths.

Guwahati: In what has brightened the prospect of the industrial growth, Assam has received the commitment for an investment of Rs 65,186 crore in 176 Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for 176 projects in the first ever Global Investors Summit.

Public sector oil major ONGC committed Rs 13,000 crore investment in the state, while another oil public sector unit (PSU) Oil India Ltd pledged an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd has also evinced interest to invest Rs 3,432 crore and Rs 3,410 crore, respectively.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was negotiating with Tata Trust, said that the Tata has agreed to join hands with the Assam government to roll out an elaborate cancer care programme in 17 centres across 15 districts of the state from next year, the project will see an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In an obvious bid to woo the investors, Mr Sarma said that his government is ready to fine-tune its investment policies to attract the pharmaceutical sector for setting up units in the state. As there is no specific pharma policy in Assam, the government is ready to tweak the existing norms to suit the industry players of the healthcare segment to come and invest in the state, Mr Sarma announced while interacting with industrialists at the ongoing Global Investment Summit.

“We have a general investment policy. But some of your requirements may be different. Government of Assam is willing to customise the parameters for your requirements,” the minister said. “We will facilitate and go whatever way to help you invest in Assam. The government and political class here is helpful to you. We want investment. So we will go extra mile to have you in our state,” he said.

Mr Sarma, who is also the finance minister, said the government wants to transform the state and create jobs for the youths.

Assam has already recorded an investment of $142 million.